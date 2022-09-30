Rose Hill Outlasts Abilene in 16-12 Victory

ABILENE – The Abilene Cowboys comeback effort fell short Friday night in their 16-12 loss to Rose Hill. It was the first meeting between the two schools since 2009. Abilene fell to 3-2 with the loss and will now travel to Towanda-Circle next week.

Friday night, with just under 3 minutes left in the game, Cowboy Senior, Stocton Timbrook blocked Rose Hill’s, Teagan Cobb’s 49 yard field goal attempt but the ball rolled to the Abilene 2 yard line. The Cowboys were able to drive into Rocket territory but turned over the football for the fourth time on the night with an interception. Abilene was also hurt by penalties. They were penalized 9 times in the game.

Rose Hill got on the board first with a 1 yard run from Pierce Probasco with 6:27 to play in the first quarter. The extra point was blocked. The Cowboys then tied the game with a Timbrook to Taygen Funston connection. The Freshman, hauled in a 23 yard reception, which was his first varsity touchdown with 3:30 to play in the second quarter. Junior, Judah Bowell then came up with an interception with :30 seconds left in the half at the Rose Hill 43 yard line. One play later, Timbrook found Junior, Keaton Hargrave on a 43 yard pass play to give Abilene the lead at 12-6 with :20 seconds left in the second quarter.

In the second half, Rose Hill opened with the football and got a 21 yard field goal from Cobb with 6:48 in the 3rd quarter to pull the Rockets to within 12-9. They then took the lead on a 1 yard run from Boeden Whitted with 8:04 to play in the game. Rose Hill improved to 2-3 with the loss. Their record is deceiving with losses to Andale, Clearwater and Wichita Collegiate.

The Nex-Tech Wireless Offensive Players of the Game were Freshman Taygen Funston and Heath Hoekman. The Defensive Player of the game was Sophomore, Landon Taplin.