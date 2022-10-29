Rose Hill Ends Abilene’s Season

pictured is Weston Rock, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

ABILENE – The Abilene Cowboy football team’s season came to an end Friday night in a 23-6 home playoff loss to Rose Hill. The Rockets also defeated the Cowboys in Abilene 16-12 on September 30. In the first meeting the two teams combined for 7 turnovers with the Cowboys committing 4 of them. Friday night, Rose Hill didn’t turn over the football while Abilene turned it over 4 times which was the difference in the game.

The Rockets scored on the opening possession of the game on a 38 yard field goal by Teagan Cobb with 7:52 to play in the first quarter. A Luke McLaughlin interception, at the Cowboy 36 yard line, set up Rose Hill’s second score. The Rocket’s got a 27 yard field goal from Cobb with 1:24 to play in the opening quarter to increase their lead to 6-0 and that would be the score at halftime.

Abilene opened the second half with the football and put together a 13 play 80 yard drive. Stocton Timbrook, capped the drive, with a 1 yard run with 8:12 to play in the 3rd quarter to tie the game at 6-6. The Cowboys got the ball back with the chance to take the lead but Timbrook was intercepted by Blake Struble at the Abilene 28 yard line. Two plays later, Tyler Kiser took it in from 1 yard out to give Rose Hill the lead for good at 13-6, with 2:46 to play in the 3rd quarter.

In the 4th quarter, Boeden Whitted, pushed the score to 20-6, with a 1 yard run with 8:31 left in the game. Cobb then added his third field goal of the night with a 37 yarder with 4:42 left in the game. The Rockets improved to 4-5 on the season and will travel to Wamego next Friday. The Red Raiders, the #1 seed in the West in Class 4A, defeated Ulysses 56-11.

Abilene ended the season at 4-5 but made huge strides under third year Head Coach, Brad Nicks. Abilene entered the season on a 25 game losing streak that dated back to 10-26-18. This season, Abilene put the streak behind them week 1, in a 14-7 victory over Marysville. The Cowboys went on to collect additional victories at Concordia, Chapman and Augusta. Abilene finished 3rd in the NCKL behind Wamego and Clay Center. The Cowboys did graduate 8 Seniors but will bring back a large number of players who played crucial roles on this years team.