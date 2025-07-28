Roommates Threatened with Knife

An argument inside a Salina home took a violent turn after a resident allegedly pulled a knife on two roommates.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 600 block of S. 5th Street on Friday afternoon. Police say 47-year-old Abraham Glover was upset about how the living space was divided up and threatened a 56-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman with a knife before he left the house.

Cops found Glover walking about a block away and took him into custody. He’s now facing charges that could include criminal threat, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.