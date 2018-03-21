UPDATE: Arrest in Plainville Murder Case

An arrest has been made in connection with a northwest Kansas death.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, an investigation conducted by the KBI, the Plainville Police Department, and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office has led to an arrest in connection to the death of 24-year-old Alexis Garcia in Plainville.

The agency says 35-year old Alifonso Eduardo Garcia has been arrested for first degree murder. Formal charges will be determined by the Kansas Attorney General’s office. He is the husband of Alexis Garcia.

Garcia is currently at Salina Regional Health Center. He is being held on a million dollar bond.

—

ORIGINAL: A death investigation is underway in a northwest Kansas community.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Plainville Police Department, and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death that occurred in Plainville.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, local law enforcement responded to a call at 4:50 a.m. Monday a home at 411 Commercial St. in the Rooks County Community of Plainville. Upon arriving at the location, officers discovered a female victim deceased. The Plainville Police Department requested KBI investigative assistance at that time.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Alexis Garcia of Plainville.