Rookie Phenom Triples in Win Over KC

KSAL StaffApril 13, 2018

Shohei Ohtani’s three-run triple in the seventh broke the game open as the Angels grabbed a 7-1 win over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday night.

Mike Trout had a solo blast, his fifth of the season in the opener of the four-game series. Ian Kinsler popped a lead-off home run in the first inning to set the tone for the Halos, who are off to an 11-and-3 start.

Ian Kennedy took the loss despite only giving up one run in six innings. It was the Royals’ bullpen that fell apart allowing the other six runs, including Blaine Boyer getting charged with five of them.

Lucas Duda’s RBI single in the eighth broke up the shutout.

The Royals and Angels play the second of their four-game series tonight. Jason Hammel takes the mound for KC. The Halos will counter with Andrew Heaney. The Royals are last in the AL Central at 3-and-8. LA leads the AL West at 11-and-3.

First pitch is slated for 7:15, pregame at 6:30 on KSAL.

