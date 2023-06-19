Rooftop DJ to Help United Way

The Salina Area United Way is close hitting its fundraising goal for the first time in over a decade, and Meridian Media Radio Stations, along with help fr0m listeners, are ready to step up.

Air personality Hannah Holt is once again climbing up on the roof of the Salina Chick-Fil-A restaurant, and won’t come down until she collects $5,000 to close out their fundraising campaign!

Join Meridian Media for a Salina Area United Way Day of Giving when goes up on the roof of Chick-fil-A this Friday from open to close.

Grab breakfast, lunch, or dinner at Chick-fil-A on Friday and make a donation to Salina Area United Way’s 2022-2023 Campaign.

Thanks to the Salina Chick-fil-A each person who donates will receive a gift card for a variety of free food items to redeem there. And the Chick-fil-A cow will be making appearances throughout the day.

_ _ _

Ways you can give: