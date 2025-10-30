Roofing It, Raising Money to Help Kanopolis Drive-In

One of only three remaining Drive-In Theaters in Kansas is getting a helping hand today – from a local radio personality and hundreds of fans of the Kanopolis Drive-In.

Just a few weeks ago the digital projector melted down and can’t be fixed. Owners of the theater tell KSAL News that the replacement cost for a new projector is over $100,000. Now the surrounding community is coming together to help buy a new projector for this historic theater.

Y93.7’s Hannah Holt is jumping into action with the help of JRI Hospitality to raise some serious cash to help. Today, Holt started the day at 7am at Mokas on E. Crawford before climbing onto the roof next door at Freddy’s Frozen Custard.

She’s vowed to stay top side until fans donate $5,000 – which will then draw a $5,000 match donation from JRI.

A Show ‘N Shine car show with a Chili Cook-off contest will take place at the Kanopolis Drive-In on Saturday, November 1st to help raise funds as well.