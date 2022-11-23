Salina, KS

Rollover near Stimmel and Muir Roads

KSAL StaffNovember 23, 2022

A woman from rural Salina and her child suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Tuesday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Brittney Walters was traveling westbound on Stimmel Road Tuesday around 3:48pm and lost control of the 2004 Honda Pilot she was driving and rolled in a ditch.

Walters, who was not wearing a seat belt complained of back pain after the crash. Her 8-year-old daughter was buckled up had minor cuts and bruises.

Both were transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

Walters was cited for unsafe speed and not wearing her seat belt.

Photos Courtesy Saline Co. Sheriffs Office

