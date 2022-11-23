Rollover near Stimmel and Muir Roads

A woman from rural Salina and her child suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Tuesday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Brittney Walters was traveling westbound on Stimmel Road Tuesday around 3:48pm and lost control of the 2004 Honda Pilot she was driving and rolled in a ditch.

Walters, who was not wearing a seat belt complained of back pain after the crash. Her 8-year-old daughter was buckled up had minor cuts and bruises.

Both were transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

Walters was cited for unsafe speed and not wearing her seat belt.