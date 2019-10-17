Salina, KS

Now: 67 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 76 ° | Lo: 54 °

Rollover Crash NW of Salina

KSAL StaffOctober 17, 2019

A Salina man was injured in a rollover crash north of the city on Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 3400 block of N. Halstead Road after 37-year-old Michael Sorden was hurt in a single car accident around 7am. Deputies say Sorden missed a turn from Watkins onto N. Halstead – then overcorrected and rolled the 2003 Buick Rendezvous into a ditch.

Sorden was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with a possible broken arm.

He was cited for driving on a suspended license and not reporting the accident.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Rollover Crash NW of Salina

A Salina man was injured in a rollover crash north of the city on Wednesday morning. Deputies wit...

October 17, 2019 Comments

Area Check Scam Continues

Kansas News

October 17, 2019

Nine Straight for Jayhawks in Prese...

Sports News

October 17, 2019

AUDIO: Men’s Basketball Hosts Ann...

Sports News

October 17, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Rollover Crash NW of Sali...
October 17, 2019Comments
Area Check Scam Continues
October 17, 2019Comments
McPherson College Launche...
October 17, 2019Comments
Sacred Heart Senior Stude...
October 16, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH