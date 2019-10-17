Rollover Crash NW of Salina

A Salina man was injured in a rollover crash north of the city on Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 3400 block of N. Halstead Road after 37-year-old Michael Sorden was hurt in a single car accident around 7am. Deputies say Sorden missed a turn from Watkins onto N. Halstead – then overcorrected and rolled the 2003 Buick Rendezvous into a ditch.

Sorden was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with a possible broken arm.

He was cited for driving on a suspended license and not reporting the accident.