Salina, KS

Now: 44 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 31 °

Rollover Crash Near Coronado Heights

KSAL StaffNovember 21, 2022

Two teens from Lindsborg were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a rollover crash near Coronado Heights on Sunday night.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 17-year-old male driver lost control of a 2009 Chevy Colorado pickup on the road the winds down from the top of Coronado Heights.

The truck rolled a couple of times before coming to rest on its wheels around 9:30pm.

He and his 17-year-old female passenger were both buckled up and taken by EMS to the hospital in Lindsborg to be checked out.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the driver was traveling too fast to negotiate the curve.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Rollover Crash Near Coronado Height...

Two teens from Lindsborg were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a rollover crash...

November 21, 2022 Comments

Fig Trees in Kansas

Farming News

November 21, 2022

Longhorns Clinch 2022 Big 12 Volley...

Sports News

November 20, 2022

Career-Highs Dominate in Senior Day...

Sports News

November 20, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Rollover Crash Near Coron...
November 21, 2022Comments
Property Taxes Soon Due
November 20, 2022Comments
Bethany Planning Instrume...
November 20, 2022Comments
Airplane Makes Belly Land...
November 20, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra