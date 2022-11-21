Two teens from Lindsborg were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a rollover crash near Coronado Heights on Sunday night.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 17-year-old male driver lost control of a 2009 Chevy Colorado pickup on the road the winds down from the top of Coronado Heights.

The truck rolled a couple of times before coming to rest on its wheels around 9:30pm.

He and his 17-year-old female passenger were both buckled up and taken by EMS to the hospital in Lindsborg to be checked out.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the driver was traveling too fast to negotiate the curve.