No one was hurt in a Sunday evening rollover crash.

Salina Police report a 31-year-old man from Salina was cited for failure to yield and driving with no proof of insurance after he collided with a westbound vehicle at the intersection of Pacific and Santa Fe Ave.

Police say his 2015 Lincoln MKC and a 2012 Chevy Equinox were both damaged in the crash that occurred Sunday around 6:30pm.