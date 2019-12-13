Roll Over Crash in Lincoln County

A two car crash on Interstate-70 in Lincoln County causes on of the vehicles involved to roll over multiple times on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the two cars were traveling eastbound on I-70 when a 2005 Ford Ranger being driven by Fred M. Ross, 62, Junction, Ill., sideswiped a 2018 Ford F150 being driven by Ivan A. Tidwell, 18, Kansas City, Kan.

The impact sent Tidwell’s truck in to the median before coming to a rest, however, Ross’ truck overturned at least three times before coming to a rest in the south ditch.

Ross suffered a suspected minor injury and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center. Tidwell was not hurt.

The crash happened on I-70 at milepost 233 in Lincoln County at 3:26 p.m., Thursday.