Salina, KS

Now: 27 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 25 °

Roll Over Crash in Lincoln County

Jeremy BohnDecember 13, 2019

A two car crash on Interstate-70 in Lincoln County causes on of the vehicles involved to roll over multiple times on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the two cars were traveling eastbound on I-70 when a 2005 Ford Ranger being driven by Fred M. Ross, 62, Junction, Ill., sideswiped a 2018 Ford F150 being driven by Ivan A. Tidwell, 18, Kansas City, Kan.

The impact sent Tidwell’s truck in to the median before coming to a rest, however, Ross’ truck overturned at least three times before coming to a rest in the south ditch.

Ross suffered a suspected minor injury and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center. Tidwell was not hurt.

The crash happened on I-70 at milepost 233 in Lincoln County at 3:26 p.m., Thursday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Sunday Snow Anticipated

After a mild beginning to the weekend, a storm system will bring winter weather to the region on Sun...

December 13, 2019 Comments

Drive Merry, Bright, and Sober This...

Kansas News

December 13, 2019

2 Seperate Kansas Hunting Accidents...

Kansas News

December 13, 2019

Drug Bust in Barton County, 1 Suspe...

Kansas News

December 13, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Drive Merry, Bright, and ...
December 13, 2019Comments
2 Seperate Kansas Hunting...
December 13, 2019Comments
Drug Bust in Barton Count...
December 13, 2019Comments
Semi Truck Over Turns in ...
December 13, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH