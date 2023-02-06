Rojas Earns First Honor Roll Nod

Wichita State senior James Rojas grabbed every rebound and loose ball in sight last week, as well as a spot on the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll.

The 6-6 forward from Jamestown, N.Y. averaged 16.0 points and 8.0 rebounds over two games while shooting better than 70% from the field (12/17, .706).

In Sunday’s road win at Tulsa, Rojas put up 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting. He had 15 points and nine boards Thursday night in a narrow loss to No. 3 Houston.

Rojas is averaging 11.7 points and a team-best 7.4 rebounds since the start of conference play and has scored in double-figures in each of the last eight contests.

WSU (12-11, 5-6 American) plays twice at home this week against UCF (Wednesday, 7 p.m. CT, ESPN+) and SMU (Sunday, 3 p.m. CT, ESPN2).

Tickets are available online at goshockers.com/tickets, by phone at 316-978-FANS (3267), or in person at the Shocker Ticket Office, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the southwest corner of Charles Koch Arena.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS:

Jan. 30 – Feb. 5, 2023

Player of the Week:

Jalen Cook, So., G, Tulane

Freshman of the Week:

Jarace Walker, F, Houston

Honor Roll:

David DeJulius, Gr., G, Cincinnati

Brandon Johnson, So., F, East Carolina

DeAndre Williams, Sr., F, Memphis

Tyler Harris, Sr., G, South Florida

James Rojas, Sr., F, Wichita State