Salina, KS

Now: 57 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 42 °

Rojas Earns First Honor Roll Nod

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseFebruary 6, 2023

Wichita State senior James Rojas grabbed every rebound and loose ball in sight last week, as well as a spot on the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll.

The 6-6 forward from Jamestown, N.Y. averaged 16.0 points and 8.0 rebounds over two games while shooting better than 70% from the field (12/17, .706).

In Sunday’s road win at Tulsa, Rojas put up 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting. He had 15 points and nine boards Thursday night in a narrow loss to No. 3 Houston.

Rojas is averaging 11.7 points and a team-best 7.4 rebounds since the start of conference play and has scored in double-figures in each of the last eight contests.

WSU (12-11, 5-6 American) plays twice at home this week against UCF (Wednesday, 7 p.m. CT, ESPN+) and SMU (Sunday, 3 p.m. CT, ESPN2).

Tickets are available online at goshockers.com/tickets, by phone at 316-978-FANS (3267), or in person at the Shocker Ticket Office, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the southwest corner of Charles Koch Arena.

 

###

 

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS:

Jan. 30 – Feb. 5, 2023

 

Player of the Week:

Jalen Cook, So., G, Tulane

Freshman of the Week:

Jarace Walker, F, Houston

Honor Roll:

David DeJulius, Gr., G, Cincinnati

Brandon Johnson, So., F, East Carolina

DeAndre Williams, Sr., F, Memphis

Tyler Harris, Sr., G, South Florida

James Rojas, Sr., F, Wichita State

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Beware of Counterfeit Super Bowl Me...

The Kansas Attorney General's Office is advising consumers to protect themselves against purchasing ...

February 6, 2023 Comments

Exam Room on Wheels

Top News

February 6, 2023

Kansas Football Spring Showcase Dat...

Sports News

February 6, 2023

Rojas Earns First Honor Roll Nod

Sports News

February 6, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Beware of Counterfeit Sup...
February 6, 2023Comments
Extortion Alert
February 6, 2023Comments
Shots Fired at Hunters, A...
February 6, 2023Comments
Domestic Dispute Leads to...
February 6, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra