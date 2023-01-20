Rojas’ Career Night Not Enough to Stop Memphis

Wichita State fell 88-79 to Memphis Thursday evening at FedExForum.

James Rojas scored a career-high 19 points to lead the Shockers (9-9, 2-4) who held an eight-point lead midway through the first half but couldn’t sustain it.

Jaykwon Walton added 15 points to go with Craig Porter Jr.’s five assists and three blocks.

DeAndre Williams (29 points) and Kendric Davis (20) paced Memphis (14-5, 4-2), which extended its home winning streak to 15 games.

The Tigers shot 52.3% — best by a WSU opponent this season – and made 11-of-21 threes.

Porter hit back-to-back jumpers and Jaron Pierre Jr. sank a three during an 11-2 Shocker run that gave them a 20-12 lead with 8:19 to go in the first half.

The Tigers were 4-of-13 from the field at that point but proceeded to make 26-of-43 the rest of the way, including 9-of-13 from beyond the arc.

Down 36-30 at the intermission, WSU scored 48 second-half points on 60.7% shooting but surrendered 52 on 60.0%.

Melvion Flanagan came off the bench to spark an 8-0 Shocker run that pulled them back to within a point late, but Memphis exploded for 28 over the final 9:00.

###

NOTABLE:

With his three blocks, Porter (65 career swats) jumped six spots to 18th on WSU’s all-time list.

Rojas is the eighth different Shocker to take a turn as leading scorer. He has three straight double-figure scoring games.

WSU lost its fifth straight at FedExForum.

###

UP NEXT:

The Shockers go back out on the road Sunday against SMU. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT on ESPN+. Next home action is Wednesday, Jan. 25 against Tulane (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2 or U). Seats are available online at goshockers.com/tickets or by phone at 316-978-FANS (3267).