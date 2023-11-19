Rogers, Pohto Torch Billikens to Close Myrtle Beach Invitational

CONWAY, S.C. – Colby Rogers and Kenny Pohto combined for 51 points in Wichita State’s 88-69 win over Saint Louis in the third-place game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational Sunday night.

Wichita State (5-1) was without the services of Harlond Beverly, but got key contributions from Joy Ighovodja (5 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals in 25 minutes) and Jacob Germany (5 points, 3 rebounds). Germany hadn’t seen any game action since Friends on Nov. 12.

Rogers scored 21 of his Wichita State career-high 28 points after halftime, going 11-for-19 from the field and 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. Pohto notched his second double-double of the season with a season-high 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Xavier Bell finished off a strong showing in Myrtle Beach with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Bell was named to the Myrtle Beach Invitational All-Tournament Team.

Dalen Ridgnal registered his second straight game with 10 rebounds.

Wichita State shot 49 percent and outrebounded the Billikens, 50-31.

Just 4:30 into the game Wichita State and Saint Louis found themselves locked at 14 only to see Ighovodja ignite a 9-0 run following a transition slam. Rogers capped the run with five straight points, including a pull-up transition three.

A Saint Louis three-pointer briefly broke up the Shockers’ run four points from Bell and a Pohto layup pushed the lead to 12, 29-17, with just under 8:00 to go in the half.

The Billikens pulled with six at the 2:45 mark but Wichita State held Saint Louis scoreless over the final 2:45 and closed on an 8-0 run to take a 44-30 lead into the locker room.

Pohto (14) and Bell (12) combined for 26 first half points and Wichita State shot 47 percent from the field, despite going 1-for-10 from beyond the arc. Wichita State held SLU to just 31 percent shooting and dominated the glass, 25-14.

With the game hovering between 6-10 points for much of the half, Wichita State blew the game open behind a 14-0 run late in the second half. The Shockers grabbed an 80-62 lead with just under 3:00 minutes to play.

Up Next

Wichita State returns home after Thanksgiving to host Norfolk State on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.