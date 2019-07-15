Salina, KS

Rod’s Resumes Business, For Now

Zach FletcherJuly 15, 2019

The Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) and Rod’s Convenience Stores have entered into an acceptable agreement allowing the seven stores that were temporarily closed to resume business.

Last week agents from the Kansas Department of Revenue accompanied by the Saline Sheriff Department executed tax warrants and closed Rod Convenience Stores for nonpayment of Retailers Sales Tax totaling $49,540.23.

The warrants were filed in Saline County. The businesses located at 1717 W Crawford St, 1401 S Santa Fe Ave, 1339 N 9th, 220 W Magnolia Rd, 1619 W Magnolia Rd, 2140 W Crawford St, 680 S Phillips Ave, Salina KS.

It is KDOR’s policy and practice to work with taxpayers in delinquent status to voluntarily enter into repayment agreements. It is only after these efforts and multiple failed collection attempts that the Department is forced to execute a tax warrant, utilizing such actions as bank levies, till taps, and ultimately asset seizure to ensure compliance with the law.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

July 15, 2019

