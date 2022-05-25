Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Rain

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 49 °

Rodeo Rolling into Bennington Soon

Jeff GarretsonMay 25, 2022

Professional cowboys and cowgirls are headed back to Kansas to compete for $50,000 in prize money and points earned at the Bennington PRCA Rodeo.

Dwayne Walls has helped organize forty-six of the forty-seven professional competitions that have kicked up the dirt in Bennington and says video replay has added a fun new feature for rodeo fans.

 

Bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, bareback riding plus nightly BBQ and so much more are planned for the three day event which runs June 2, 3 and 4 2022.

Tickets are good for one night of the rodeo – they can be purchased in advance at Advance Tickets can be purchased at
Bennington State Bank in Bennington, Minneapolis, Salina, and Abilene.
Vanderbilts – Salina
Orscheln’s Farm and Home – Salina
Rittel’s Western Wear – Abilene

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Rodeo Rolling into Bennington Soon

Professional cowboys and cowgirls are headed back to Kansas to compete for $50,000 in prize money an...

May 25, 2022 Comments

Changes to State Baseball/Softball ...

Sports News

May 25, 2022

New Premium Seating Upgrades to Deb...

Sports News

May 25, 2022

Half Staff Flags Honoring Shooting ...

Kansas News

May 25, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Rodeo Rolling into Bennin...
May 25, 2022Comments
Half Staff Flags Honoring...
May 25, 2022Comments
Salina Bar Burglarized
May 25, 2022Comments
Juneteenth: Freedom Day
May 25, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra