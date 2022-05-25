Rodeo Rolling into Bennington Soon

Professional cowboys and cowgirls are headed back to Kansas to compete for $50,000 in prize money and points earned at the Bennington PRCA Rodeo.

Dwayne Walls has helped organize forty-six of the forty-seven professional competitions that have kicked up the dirt in Bennington and says video replay has added a fun new feature for rodeo fans.

Bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, bareback riding plus nightly BBQ and so much more are planned for the three day event which runs June 2, 3 and 4 2022.

Tickets are good for one night of the rodeo – they can be purchased in advance at Advance Tickets can be purchased at

Bennington State Bank in Bennington, Minneapolis, Salina, and Abilene.

Vanderbilts – Salina

Orscheln’s Farm and Home – Salina

Rittel’s Western Wear – Abilene