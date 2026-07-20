Rodeo Funds Help Cancer Battle

Jeff Biehler has put up a heck of a fight the last 9 years.

He’s fought cancer since June 2017, when he was diagnosed with Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL), a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

His doctors gave him three to six years to live, and “I was pretty devastated,” he said. “I was 52 years old and my kids were starting to have grandkids.”

He was forced to retire from selling cars, because of chemo brain caused by powerful chemotherapy treatment. “I couldn’t remember customers’ names,” he said.

The chemo also made him sick and weak. He lost 100 pounds and was so weak at times he’d get out of his chair, walk five steps, and black out.

He and wife Karen moved from McPherson to Herington, next door to Jeff’s parents, Jim and Metta Rae Biehler.

That meant a drive from Herington to doctors to the Kansas Cancer Center in McPherson for treatment.

Biehler was positive throughout his chemo treatments. “I kept referring back to my faith,” he said. He told his fellow patients, “You need to have faith and understand that the Lord is with you. Whichever way this goes, you’re going to win. If you make it through this, you’re going to win, and if you don’t, you’re going to win, because you’ll go to heaven. That was my point of view.”

Throughout his cancer journey, more medical issues piled up. The chemo and cancer caused his heart to weaken, which required a pacemaker. He had bladder issues, neuropathy and joint pain, which required more trips to McPherson, Hutchinson and Wichita.

The Biehlers depleted their savings and retirement funding. They had bought the house in Herington free and clear, but had to take a mortgage on it to pay the bills.

“Finances got really tough,” he said.

That’s when the Elsie Brooks Memorial Cancer Fund of Dickinson County stepped in.

It provided financial help to the Biehlers to pay for travel for their medical trips.

The fund helps any Dickinson County resident who is undergoing cancer treatment.

“The thing about the Elsie Brooks Fund is I would never have been able to make all those trips,” Biehler said. “My funds were depleted. It was tough.”

The Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene is a fundraiser for the Elsie Brooks Fund. On the July 30 night of rodeo, called the Tough Enough to Wear Pink night, donations are gathered for the fund.

The rodeo has partnered with the Elsie Brooks Fund since 2008, and has raised over $52,000 for it. One hundred percent of money donated to the fund is dispersed to clients; none is used for administrative costs or expenses.

Biehler’s MCL has gone into remission five times since 2017. This last time, he’s been in remission since February 2024.

He still deals with joint and muscle pain and has an annual PET scan to check for recurrences. But he’s feeling better. “I’m getting stronger and playing golf,” he said. “It’s not good golf but I’m out there playing.

“The doctor calls me his miracle patient,” he said. “He can’t believe I’m still here.”

Now the Biehlers have a new battle.

Karen was diagnosed with renal kidney failure and three days a week, they drive to Newton for dialysis for her.

“I haven’t given up the fight on either one of us,” Jeff said.

He’s glad to be alive.

“I’m here, able to see my grandkids, go to their events, and see my brothers and their families.”

And he’s grateful to the Elsie Brooks Fund.

“It was a true blessing for them to help me with my fuel costs.”

Fans are asked to wear pink to the Abilene rodeo on July 30, which is designated as Tough Enough to Wear Pink night.

The rodeo takes place July 28-31 at the fairgrounds. Performances start at 7:30 pm nightly. Tickets are $8 for children ages 4-10 and $12-$15 for adults.

Tickets are available online at WildBillHickokRodeo.com, at West’s Country Mart, Lumber House, Pioneer Farm and Supply, and at the gate.