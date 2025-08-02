Rodeo Crowns Champs

Abilene’s four night Wild Bill Hickock Rodeo has crowned its champions.
The rodeo associated with the Central Kansas Free Fair, each features around 500 professional cowboys and cowgirls who compete for prize money and a chance to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.
The rodeo has been recognized as one of the top professional outdoor rodeos in America and a top rodeo in the Prairie Circuit.
Champions this year include:
- All-Around: Paul David Tierney
- Bareback Riding: Kade Sonnier
- Steer Wrestling: Will Lummus
- Team Roping: Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira
- Saddle Bronc Riding: CooperTthatcher
- Tie Down Roping: Riley Pruitt
- Breakaway Roping: Taylor Munsell
- Steer Roping: Slade Wood
- Barrel Racing: Bryanna Haluptzok
- Bull Riding: Canyon Bass