Rodden Named Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-American

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State junior infielder Brock Rodden was named Third Team Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Rodden put together one of the best seasons by any second baseman in the country in 2022, taking home a plethora of individual awards, most notably ABCA Second Team All-Central Region, American Athletic Conference Newcomer Position Player of the Year and First Team All-American Athletic Conference. He was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 10th round of the Major League Baseball draft, but did not sign and elected to return for his junior season.

He led the Shockers in batting average (.338), on-base percentage (.441) and slugging percentage (.653) in his first season in the Black and Yellow. The switch-hitter finished the season atop the American Athletic Conference with 141 total bases, while also ranking in the top five in hits, runs scored and home runs. His 21 multi-hit games paced the Shockers squad, including nine three-hit games. Rodden ranked second nationally among second baseman in Batter Game Score (BaGS), an advanced statistical metric that combines actual results with batted ball regression, conference RPI and park factors.

The native of Oktaha, Okla., demonstrated remarkable plate discipline, drawing 39 walks while striking out 37 times. Rodden struck out just three times over the final 18 games of the season, earning 18 walks in that time frame.

Rodden twice drove in four runs in a game this season (South Dakota State, March 13 and Houston, May 8), and scored a season-high four runs in the Shockers 18-0 win over Oklahoma on May 16. He put together a 19-game on-base streak earlier this season, and proved equally adept at handling both left-handed and right-handed pitching (.373 vs. LHP, .322 vs. RHP). Defensively, the Seminole State transfer finished the year riding a stretch of 16 consecutive errorless games at second base.