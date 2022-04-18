Salina, KS

Rock’n Riley Music and Street Eats

Todd PittengerApril 18, 2022

Fort Riley invites the community to come out for Rock’n Riley Music and Street Eats. The event will be at the Fort Riley Post Exchange on Trooper Drive, from 5 to 8 p.m. this Friday April 22, as part of the Big Red One Year of Family.

According to the Army, in addition to food trucks and music from the 1st Infantry Division Band, the event will feature a car meet. Participants will register for the car meet when they arrive. Cars should be in place by 3:30 p.m.

There will also be games and bounce houses for the kids and activities for adults, including a beer tent.

Food and beverages are available for purchase on site. Outside food or beverages are not permitted.

For those coming from off post, the Trooper Access Control Point is the gate closest to the Post Exchange. Visitors to Fort Riley who don’t have a DoD ID card can get a pass at the Visitor Control Center near Henry Gate and Marshall Army Airfield, Exit 301 off I-70. Visitors can apply for passes online at https://home.army.mil/riley.

More information on Rock’n Riley is available at riley.armymwr.com.

