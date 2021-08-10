Salina, KS

Rock’N Riley Food and Music Festival

Todd PittengerAugust 10, 2021

Fort Riley invites the community to come out for Rock’n Riley music and street eats at Riley’s Community Center this Thursday niught from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 12.

According to Fort Riley, he event will feature local food trucks and music from the 1st Infantry Division Band, along with games and bounce houses for the kids, and games for adults. There will also be a beer tent for adults.

Food and beverages are available for purchase on site. Outside food or beverage is not permitted. Attendees can bring own lawn chairs or blankets for the free activities.

Visitors to Fort Riley who don’t have a DoD ID card will need to stop by the Henry Gate visitor’s center to get a pass.

You can learn more about accessing Fort Riley by visiting https://home.army.mil/riley or by calling (785) 239-2982.

