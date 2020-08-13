Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 71 °

Rocking M Media Salina Staffers Win Awards

Todd PittengerAugust 13, 2020

Staff members from Rocking M Media Salina radio stations have been honored by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. The association announced its 2020 KAB Awards of Excellence on Wednesday.

Salina staff have been honored with five awards.

The awards include:

Hard News Feature/Enterprise

Sports Play-by-Play

News Feature

Spot News

The awards will be handed out at the KAB Convention in October.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Schools Already Battling COVID-19 C...

Even though students in Kansas are not yet back in the classroom, some school districts are already ...

August 13, 2020 Comments

Rocking M Media Salina Staffers Win...

Top News

August 13, 2020

Keller extends streak as Royals eke...

Sports News

August 12, 2020

5 New COVID-19 Cases; 2 New Deaths

COVID-19 Kansas News

August 12, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

5 New COVID-19 Cases; 2 N...
August 12, 2020Comments
Both Clay Center and Linc...
August 12, 2020Comments
Y Preparing for Fall Leag...
August 12, 2020Comments
Two Hurt in Camper Rollov...
August 12, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH