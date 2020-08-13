Rocking M Media Salina Staffers Win Awards

Staff members from Rocking M Media Salina radio stations have been honored by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. The association announced its 2020 KAB Awards of Excellence on Wednesday.

Salina staff have been honored with five awards.

The awards include:

Hard News Feature/Enterprise

1st Place KSAL Todd Pittenger “Salina Protest“

Sports Play-by-Play

1st Place KSAL James Westling / Barry Cairns – “KCAC Championship“

2nd Place KSAL Pat Strathman / Barry Cairns – “McPherson vs Ottawa KCAC Semis“

News Feature

2nd Place KSAL Todd Pittenger KSAL- “Dickie V in Salina“

Spot News



Honorable Mention KSAL Todd Pittenger – “Salina Murder“

The awards will be handed out at the KAB Convention in October.