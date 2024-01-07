Local Acts to “Rock the Fe”

What has turned into one of the more popular events featuring local acts at the Stiefel Theatre in Salina is now about a month away. The annual “Rockin The Fe” concert is coming on Friday, February 9th.

Local Salina band the Sunset Sinners will headline this year’s Rockin the Fe along with friends Paramount and Visual Lies.

Tickets are on sale now. You can purchase in person at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office or online at www.stiefeltheatre.org.

Sunset Sinners :

The Sunset Sinners have their own brand of music they call Whiskey Barrel Rock. The band draws a lot of comparisons to The Black Crowes, ZZ Top, Zac Brown Band, and Blackberry Smoke. The Sinners have 2 albums out along with their newest single “Coming Home”. Their 2 biggest hits “Always Time For One More Beer” & Friday Night” have been Re-Mastered and are being released again this January.

Paramount:

Paramount is the ultimate tribute to the 80’s rock experience, performing sing-a-long medleys from Journey, Bon Jovi, Guns N Roses, Poison, Def Leppard, and others. Paramount performs throughout the Midwest to bring out the decade of decadence, the big 80s.

Visual Lies :

Visual Lies are just cool, They are a younger newer band that have hit the scene running hard and they wear their passion for playing Big Hair 80’s Rock.