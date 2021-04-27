Salina, KS

Rocket League claims NECC Emergents West Division crown dominating Fresno State in finals

KWU Athletics ReleaseApril 27, 2021

The Kansas Wesleyan Rocket League team claimed the NECC West Emergents Championship title on Monday night defeated Fresno State, the No. 2 seed 4-0 in the Championship game.

The Coyotes came into the championship game off a perfect playoff run where they did not drop a single game. The Coyotes also had a perfect regular season, going 9-0 in conference play.

“The team has had an amazing season, going undefeated and for the most part unchallenged for much of the year,” KWU Program Director Zac Allor said. “FSU had amazing games 3 and 4, and to see our team overcome diversity on the biggest stage really proves that they are champions.”

The aggregate goal total of the Best-of-7 Championship Series was 22-2 in KWU’s favor. Games 1 and 2 had strong offensive outputs from Nick Harris (FR/Highlands Ranch, Colo.) (Golden) and Brody Carrasco (SR/Seven Points, Texas) (Brodell). Dominic Foged (FR/Aurora, Neb.) (Dyvrsity) had a strong showing as well, setting up multiple assists for his teammates.

Games 3 and 4 were tight, one goal games. Strong physical defense from Brodell and Dyvrsity cleared enough space for Golden to find the game winner in both matches.

A replay of Monday’s championship match is available on the NECC Twitch page – twitch.tv/NECC_esports

KWU will continue its postseason play with a game against Wake Forest in the Collegiate Esport National Championships (CENC) on Thursday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

