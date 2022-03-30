Rock Shows Coming to Salina

A couple of big shows for rock music fans are coming to the Stiefel Theatre in Salina.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers are coming this spring on May 13th, and Joe Satriani is coming this fall on October 6th.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers:

Since 1976, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows, and built a catalog of classic hits that includes “Get A Haircut,” “I Drink Alone,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “Move It On Over,” and the definitive bad boy anthem “Bad To The Bone.”

Joe Satriani:

For over three decades, the guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani has traveled the world, playing to sold-out crowds as both a headliner and as founder of the all-star “G3” guitar extravaganza. Satriani’s studio and live recordings have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide to date and of his many solo albums, two have gone platinum and four others went gold, with 15 Grammy nominations between them.

Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday.