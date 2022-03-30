Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 38 °

Rock Shows Coming to Salina

Todd PittengerMarch 30, 2022

A couple of big shows for rock music fans are coming to the Stiefel Theatre in Salina.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers are coming this spring on May 13th, and Joe Satriani is coming this fall on October 6th.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers:

Since 1976, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows, and built a catalog of classic hits that includes “Get A Haircut,” “I Drink Alone,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “Move It On Over,” and the definitive bad boy anthem “Bad To The Bone.”

Joe Satriani:

For over three decades, the guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani has traveled the world, playing to sold-out crowds as both a headliner and as founder of the all-star “G3” guitar extravaganza. Satriani’s studio and live recordings have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide to date and of his many solo albums, two have gone platinum and four others went gold, with 15 Grammy nominations between them.

Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Rock Shows Coming to Salina

A couple of big shows for rock music fans are coming to the Stiefel Theatre in Salina. George Tho...

March 30, 2022 Comments

Bowling Big For Littles

Top News

March 30, 2022

Fort Hays State Readying Rodeo

Farming News

March 30, 2022

Kansas Shrine Bowl Releases Updated...

Sports News

March 30, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Purple Passion for Fitzge...
March 30, 2022Comments
Washer, Dryer Quarters St...
March 30, 2022Comments
Salina Peace Rally for Uk...
March 30, 2022Comments
Hospital Reduces Visitor ...
March 30, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra