Following rave reviews from last year’s event, rock music and the string quartet will meet again on the Stiefel Theatre stage.

According to the venue, Philadelphia based composer Andrew Lipke has created Rock ‘n Roll meets the String Quartet. This presentation shows how much rock and classical music have in common. Performing alongside the Salina Symphony String Quartet (featuring Maestro Segal), he will guide the audience along an unforgettable journey celebrating the mystery and majesty of the incredible ensemble known as the string quartet.

In this collaboration Lipke and the Salina Symphony Quartet come together to explore the incredible ways in which music transcends boundaries, lifts the spirit, and constantly surprises and amazes with it’s boundless capacity for expression as a universal language. We blur the imaginary divisions of genre and celebrate the magical essence that is at the core of all great music.

Through vivid storytelling and engaging performance these accomplished musicians will traverse multiple musical genres as they pull back the curtain and reveal the secrets that contribute to music being the true universal language. Join us for an exhilarating evening not to be missed!

The Salina Symphony Quartet will feature Music Director and Conductor Yaniv Segal performing with Denise Blehm- Concertmaster, Melanie Mann- Principal Viola, and Dena Berquist- Principal Cello.

Andrew Lipke leads the journey with music and storytelling about the history of the string quartet in classical music. He follows its connection into the world of popular music through discussion and performance of works and arrangements by: The Beatles, Beethoven, The Rolling Stones, Mozart, Haydn, Bartok, Radiohead, Neil Young, The Velvet Underground, Bob Dylan, Philip Glass, and original music by Andrew Lipke.

The Rock ‘n Roll meets the String Quartet show will be Saturday, January 18th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.