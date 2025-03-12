Rock Creek Ends Abilene’s Season at 4A State Boy’s Tournament

image courtesy of Brad Anderson

#2 ROCK CREEK 56

# 7 ABILENE COWBOYS 33

SALINA: The Abilene Cowboys had their season come to an end Wednesday night, at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center, in the opening round of the 4A State Tournament. Abilene scored the first 4 points of the game but it was all Rock Creek the rest of the way.

The Mustangs got a big night from Senior, Coley Burgess, who poured in 13 of his game-high 21 points in the 1st quarter. The Cowboys were hurt by poor shooting. Abilene shot just 23% from the floor 9-39 while Rock Creek was 21-52, 40%. The Cowboys were 1-14 from beyond the arc while the Mustangs connected on 7-26 from three-point range. The biggest stat of the game though was rebounding. Rock Creek outrebounded Abilene 38-24. The Cowboys had outrebounded the Mustangs in their previous two matchups.

Abilene fell to 0-3 on the season against Rock Creek and ended the year with an overall record of 16-7. The Cowboys were led by Senior, Ian Crump, who finished with a team-high 15 points. Senior, Tyler Holloway also reached double-figures with 10 points. It was the final game for Seniors: Crump, Holloway, Weston Rock, Tommie Keener and Jackson Green. They are a Senior group that reached State 3 times in 4 seasons during their time at Abilene High School.

𝟰𝗔 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝘆’𝘀 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀

#𝟮 𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸 17 33 44 56 (21-2)

#𝟳 𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 8 15 24 33 (16-7)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Ian Crump 15, Tyler Holloway 10, Weston Rock 3, Jackson Green 2, Jaxson Cuba 2, Levi Evans 1

𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸: Coley Burgess 21, Eli Bell 9, Logan Klingenberg 8, Gavin Rosa 5, Peter Martinie 4, Ryker Zoeller 4, Zeb Brinson 3, Donavan Debita 2

𝟰𝗔 𝗕𝗼𝘆’𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀

#1 Ottawa 63

#8 Atchinson 46

#4 McPherson 60 in OT

#5 Baldwin 59

#2 Rock Creek 56

#7 Abilene 33

#3 Andale 45

#6 Pratt 43