Rock and Soul Revue Coming to Salina

Two legendary rockers are bringing a Rock and Soul Revue to Salina. Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Dave Mason and Steve Cropper will join and play together at the Stiefel Theater.

According to the venue, for the first time on one stage the duo will deliver a night of timeless music and endless hits, performing material that defined a generation.

Dave Mason, founding member of the band Traffic, highly successful solo artist, consummate guitarist, songwriter and producer, has performed and recorded with numerous members of the pantheon of pop and rock and roll music including Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Eric Clapton, Graham Nash, Fleetwood Mac, Steve Winwood and more.

Steve Cropper, member of Booker T and the MG’s, the Stax Records house band during the label’s most influential period, backed artists such as Otis Redding, Carla Thomas, Wilson Pickett, Sam & Dave and Rufus Thomas and member of The Blues Brothers Band. Cropper was ranked #39 on Rolling Stone’s top 100 guitarists of all time.

This collaboration and multi-media show will include some of each artists’ beloved and most memorable hits including “All Along The Watchtower”, “Only You Know and I Know”, “Every Woman” and “We Just Disagree” plus the rock anthem “Feelin’ Alright”, along with “(Sittin’ On) “The Dock of the Bay”, “Green Onions”, “In the Midnight Hour” and “Knock on Wood”.

Dave Mason and Steve Cropper’s Rock and Soul Revue will perform in Salina on Thursday, July 5th. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Tickets start at $37.

Tickets are available at the Stiefel in person, by calling 785-827-1998, or online at stiefeltheatre.org which links to Ticketmaster.