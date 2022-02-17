Robust Radio and Television Coverage Planned for 2022 Kansas Baseball Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas baseball team will have live audio of its full 2022 schedule streamed online this season. All 56 regular season games plus the postseason will be available on KUAthletics.com and through the Kansas Jayhawks app. A large portion of the games will also be broadcast on either KJHK 90.7 FM, KLWN 1320 AM/101.7 FM or KCTE 1510 AM, with specific affiliate game information still to be announced.

Lane Gillespie is entering his first season as the radio play-by-play voice of the Kansas baseball team. Gillespie is a senior majoring in journalism with a concentration in sports media. Joining Gillespie in the booth for home games and select road games will be sophomore Brock Niemeier. Niemeier is studying journalism and is the son of Kansas baseball great Jeff Niemeier, who was a key part of the 1993 College World Series team. Brian Hanni, Director of Broadcasting for Kansas Athletics, will also join broadcasts following the conclusion of the men’s basketball season.

In addition to radio coverage, all Kansas home games at Hoglund Ballpark will be broadcast by Big 12 NOW on ESPN+, with coverage subject to change. Up to date information on live video streaming for road games can be found here.

Kansas will open the 2022 season against Illinois on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. CT in Corpus Christi, Texas, at Whataburger Field. The Jayhawks home opener is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 against Missouri State at 3 p.m. CT.