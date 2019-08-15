Salina, KS

Robo Vacuums, Headphones Stolen

KSAL StaffAugust 15, 2019

A couple of Sam’s Club Scan & Go members were hit by thieves this week.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, two male suspects were able to obtain the victim’s Scan & Go ap codes while inside the store located at 2919 Market and use them to purchase headphones and robotic vacuum cleaners.

Those codes may have been stolen through a wi-fi connection on Monday evening between 6pm and 8pm.

Police say the suspects are described as a slender, white male with long brown hair. The second suspect is a thin, black male with short dark hair. They left together in a 2-door gray car.

Total loss to the two female shoppers is just under $1,900.

