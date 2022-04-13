Salina, KS

Robert Cray Coming to Salina

Todd PittengerApril 13, 2022

A multi-Grammy award winning hall-of-fame blues guitarist and singer is coming to Salina. Robert Cray is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this summer.

Over the past four decades, Cray has created a sound that rises from American roots, blues, soul and R&B. He boasts five Grammy wins, 20 acclaimed studio albums, and a bundle of live albums that punctuate the Blues Hall of Famer’s career.

On his latest album “That’s What I Heard”, Cray celebrates the music of Curtis Mayfield, Bobby “Blue” Bland, The Sensational Nightingales and more. “Funky, cool and bad,” is how Robert Cray describes his latest album.

Robert Cray is coming to the Stiefel Theatre on Saturday, August 27th, at 8pm. Tickets start at $39 and go on sale this Friday.

_ _ _

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

