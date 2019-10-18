Robbery Suspect Still Sought

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Salina gas station. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the Salina Police Department, On October 11th, at 8:56 PM, a person entered the 5 Corners Gas Station located at 848 N. Broadway.

The person brandished a firearm at the clerk and robbed the store of more than $1,000. The suspect approached and fled on foot to the west.

The person was wearing all black, with a ski mask, a jacket, and a pair of athletic pants. The pants also had white trim from the waist to above the knee. It appears the person was armed with a large-frame revolver.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.