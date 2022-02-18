Salina, KS

Robbery Suspect Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerFebruary 18, 2022

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on camera in an attempted armed robbery. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Tuesday, February 8th, at 11:03 PM officers were sent to the Pilot Travel Center at 1944 N. 9th street regarding an Armed Robbery.

While in the game area, the victim reported an unknown subject had approached him. The subject displayed a handgun and demanded money. A physical altercation ensued, and the suspect fled the scene in a silver passenger car.

The armed subject was a white male between 20-30 years old. The subject was wearing a black “Monster energy” flat bill ball cap, black leather jacket over a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and
white shoes.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Det. Vaughan, case 2022-3667

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media's express consent.

