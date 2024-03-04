Robbers Steal Shoes Off Victim’s Feet

Two Salina men are facing criminal charges after allegedly stealing a pair of shoes the victim was wearing.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman officers were sent to the area of 5th Street and Crawford Sunday afternoon to the report of a robbery.

Police say a 25-year-old man was walking when two cars drove up and stopped, the drivers both jumped out to confront a man they said owed them money. The two threatened to hurt the man if he didn’t hand over a shopping bag with sweat pants, shorts a Paypal card and the shoes he was wearing.

A short time later officers located and arrested 19-year-old Pavyn Svendblad and 18-year-old Evan Sagar on charges that could include robbery and making criminal threats.

The victim was not injured.