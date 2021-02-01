Salina, KS

Robber Brandishes Ice Scraper, Folding Saw as Weapons

Todd PittengerFebruary 1, 2021

The Hutchinson Police Department arrested two suspects tied to two similar early morning robberies, one in which the suspect brandished an ice scraper as a weapon the othre in which a folding saw was brandished as a weapon.

Hutchinson Police say they were called at around 5AM Sunday to a Kwik Shop convenience store after a male entered the store armed with an ice scraper and demanded money and tobacco products from the clerk. The suspect then grabbed numerous tobacco products but did not obtain any money before he fled the store.

Just over an hour later, officers were dispatched to a seconds Kwik Shop for another armed robbery. A suspect armed with a folding saw entered the store and was swinging it around towards the clerk as he demanded money and tobacco products. The suspect fled the store with money and tobacco products.

Police responding to the area ended up making two arrests after discovering a person matching the suspects description getting into a car.The person getting into the car and the driver of the car were both arrested. Police say the car The car turned out to be stolen a few hours earlier.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

