Roar Pour: Victor E. Bourbon Whiskey

A Kansas college has its own unique brand of Kansas-made whiskey.

Fort Hays State University, Boot Hill Distillery, and Affinity Licensing have partnered to launch Victor E. Bourbon Whiskey, the officially licensed whiskey of Tiger Nation.

According to the school, bottles of the new Kansas-made whiskey are available now in stores across the state.

“We are thrilled to work with Hayes, the Boot Hill Distillery staff, and our Affinity Licensing partners to develop this new spirit,” said FHSU Chief Communications Officer Scott Cason. “We hope Victor E. Bourbon Whiskey becomes an essential part of gatherings among the FHSU Tiger faithful for years to come.”

With a unique mash bill of corn, rye, wheat, and malted barley, Victor E. Bourbon is bottled at 80 proof and aged at least two years. It boasts notes of vanilla, cedar, toasted marshmallow, and strawberry shortcake on the nose, and kettle corn, sugar cookie, baked pie dough, baking spice, and petrichor on the palate.

“Bourbon is a great way to celebrate achievements and bring friends and family together,” Boot Hill Distillery CEO Hayes Kelman said. “FHSU fans and alumni alike will enjoy this bourbon made especially for them.”

“This is a unique and exciting collaboration to promote the FHSU brand,” says Wil Spires of Affinity Licensing, FHSU’s official collegiate licensing partner. Affinity worked with the Boot Hill team to design the crisp black and gold label and create the whiskey’s distinctive tag line, “Pour the Roar!”

Tiger fans are encouraged to visit their local liquor stores throughout Kansas and purchase a bottle while initial supplies last. Distributed in Kansas by Standard Beverage, Victor E. Bourbon Whiskey will also be available in bars and restaurants within the state and for purchase online for out-of-state fans.

Boot Hill Distillery distills its spirits from grain grown on their Kansas farm. Kelman purchased the dilapidated city municipal building atop the footprint of Boot Hill Cemetery in Dodge City. After extensive restoration, BHD opened its doors in 2016 as a destination location for locals and visitors alike, where the “Soil to Sip” spirits are distilled, aged, and bottled.

For more information on this special release and a continually updated list of carriers, visit

https://www.boothilldistillery.com/fort-hays-state-university-bourbon.