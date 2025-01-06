VIDEO: Roads Starting to Reopen

Kansas Department of Transportation crews are making progress in reopening state roads across the state, though many are sill closed.

According to the agency, major state highways in northeast Kansas are open, including all interstate highways in the Kansas City metro area.

I-70 remains closed in both directions from Hays to the K-177 exit south of Manhattan. State highways in north central Kansas remain closed in Jewell, Republic, Washington, Mitchell, Cloud, Clary, Lincoln, Ottawa, Ellsworth, Saline, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, McPherson, Marion and Chase counties. South central Kansas state highways in Reno, Harvey and Butler counties also remain closed.

“This storm was an extraordinary weather event, delivering record-breaking snowfalls in many areas,” Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed said. “Our crews were prepared and responded as quickly as possible, but the storm’s scale created significant challenges. We appreciate the traveling public’s patience and cooperation throughout this event as it allowed crews to make substantial progress overnight. KDOT remains focused on reopening roads, but we encourage travelers to use caution as snow-packed conditions may persist in some areas.”

In addition to clearing roads overnight, KDOT crews worked in cooperation with the Kansas Highway Patrol and local emergency management officials to guide stranded motorists on I-70 in Dickinson County to shelter.

As weather conditions improve across the state, KDOT reminds drivers to maintain a safe distance from crews and equipment working to clear the roads.

Photo: Interstate 70 near the Chapman exit in Dickinson County at 10:15 Monday morning.

Video via Kansas Department of Transportation:

Crews continue working to clear the roadway and are making solid progress now that the storm has passed. Continue to drive slow and with caution due to lingering ice/snow. #kswx