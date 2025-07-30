Road Work West of Salina to Begin

A couple of paving projects on Interstate 70 west of Salina will begin on Wednesday.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the projects are in Lincoln and Ellsworth counties. They stretch from the Russell/Ellsworth county line continuing east about 30 miles to the Lincoln/Saline county line.

During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction at a reduced speed.

Both projects, totaling $640,750, are scheduled to be completed in November.

KDOT urges motorists to stay alert and follow posted signs in all work zones.

_ _ _

For current road conditions, visit kandrive.gov or call 511. For updates on highway projects in north central Kansas, visit ksdot.gov/bureaus/offTransInfo/NCNRelese.asp.