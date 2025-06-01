Road Work to Impact Traffic Flow

A couple of projects which begin this week will impact traffic flow in parts of South Salina.

According to the City of Salina, beginning on Monday pavement will be removed, and a water main will be disconnected from service at the intersection of Belmont Blvd and S Ohio St. . Southbound Ohio St traffic at Belmont Blvd will be reduced to 30 mph and split into two lanes. The outside lane will be directed west onto Belmont Blvd, and the inside lane will be directed south through the intersection. No left turns will be allowed on any leg of the intersection. Belmont Blvd will be closed to eastbound traffic between Oxford Dr and S Ohio St. Belmont Blvd will be restricted to local traffic between Magnolia Rd and Oxford Dr. Motorist using Belmont Blvd to access S Ohio St will detour east along Magnolia Rd to S Ohio St. Westbound Wayne Ave traffic will be limited to right hand turns at the S Ohio St intersection. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained. Work is expected to last three days, weather permitting.

Beginning Wednesday pavement markings will be refreshed at key intersections along Ohio Street, Magnolia Road, and 9th Street. Crews will use painting equipment with mobile traffic control to apply the new markings. Drivers are advised to stay clear of the equipment, avoid driving over freshly painted lines, and use alternate routes when possible to help ensure the safety of both workers and motorists.