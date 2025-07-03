Road Trip Reminders

Many people will celebrate the holiday and following weekend by hitting the road and traveling throughout the Sunflower State. The Kansas Highway Patrol ( KHP ) reminds motorists of the importance of traveling safely during the Independence Day holiday and throughout the rest of the summer.

According to the agency, as traffic increases over the holiday, KHP urges all travelers to take precautions to stay safe on Kansas roadways. Drivers and passengers should always wear seatbelts, and children must be properly secured in the appropriate child safety seats. Those planning to consume alcohol over the weekend should designate a sober driver ahead of time. The Patrol encourages everyone to enjoy the festivities responsibly while making safety a priority.

Additional KHP Troopers will be on patrol during Independence Day and following weekend. The focus of the agency will be on safe driving practices addressing occupant protection, impaired driving, excessive speed, and other crash-causing traffic violations.

Before travelers pack their cars, they can check their route for potential delays or construction with the help of KanDrive at www.kandrive.gov. KanDrive features live camera images, interactive maps, travel information, and tourism resources.

If you need help on a Kansas highway, call KHP for assistance at *47 (*HP) or *582 (*KTA) for the Kansas Turnpike.

Here are a few tips to help you enjoy summer travel and celebrate Independence Day:

It’s hot out there so make sure your vehicle is in proper working order for the heat of summer – check fluids, tires, air conditioning, and cooling system.

When you leave, start with a full tank of gas and a fully charged phone.

As you travel, remember to Move Over for first responders, highway maintenance crews, and disabled vehicles with flashing hazard lights. If you are unable to Move Over , then please Slow Down .

for first responders, highway maintenance crews, and disabled vehicles with flashing hazard lights. If you are unable to , then please . Keep emergency supplies in your car, including bottles of water, a phone charger, and non-perishable food items to help you stay comfortable in the case your vehicle breaks down.

If you are hosting a party, have non-alcoholic drink alternatives available for designated drivers.

Photo by Toni Tan on Unsplash