Road to Close For Vigil

A road leading in and out of Salina to the west will be closed for an hour and a half Thursday evening for a vigil, so family and friends of two teens who were killed in a crash can gather and mourn

Back on March 15th Vance McComber and Anthony Windell lost their lives in a car crash in 2800 block of West Crawford. Since then, an outpouring of support has manifested in the form of a memorial along the right of way in the area of the accident.

According to Saline County, they recognize the importance of grieving at the site of the tragedy. Therefore, the Sheriff’s Office will temporarily close West Crawford between Fairchilds and Burma Roads from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, to allow individuals to pay their respects during an organized vigil.

Following the event, community members should find solace and remembrance in their homes, places of worship, or other meaningful locations associated with their loved ones.

As a courtesy, the Saline County Road and Bridge Department does not disturb memorials that are well-maintained and situated at the rear of the Right of Way; however, the impediment to traffic flow on a major thoroughfare poses a potential risk for further accidents and endangers the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike.

The site offers no shoulder or options to safely park and walk in the area. In addition to posing a safety concern, parking along the road violates statutes.

Saline County is committed to honoring the memories of those we have lost while prioritizing the safety and well-being of all.