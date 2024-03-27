Road to Close For Vigil

A road leading in and out of Salina to the west will temporarily be closed Thursday evening so family and friends of two teens who were killed in a crash can gather and mourn at an organized vigil.

Back on March 15th Vance McComber and Anthony Windell lost their lives in a car crash in 2800 block of West Crawford when a car they were in crashed into a pickup truck. Three other people were hurt in the crash, including a teen in the backseat of the car and a woman and child in the truck.

Since then, an outpouring of support has manifested in the form of a memorial along the right of way in the area of the accident.

An organized vigil is planned Thursday evening. For safety concerns, because the section of road just west of Salina is narrow, with no shoulder and a steep ditch, West Crawford between Fairchilds and Burma Roads will be closed from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There are no options to safely park and walk in the area. In addition to posing a safety concern, parking along the road violates statutes.

Following the event, community members should find solace and remembrance in their homes, places of worship, or other meaningful locations associated with their loved ones.

Saline County is committed to honoring the memories of those we have lost while prioritizing the safety and well-being of all.

As a courtesy, the Saline County Road and Bridge Department does not disturb memorials that are well-maintained and situated at the rear of the Right of Way; however, the impediment to traffic flow on a major thoroughfare poses a potential risk for further accidents and endangers the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike.