Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 42 ° | Lo: 30 °

“Showdown in Salina” on Saturday

Todd PittengerMarch 20, 2018

The road to Cheyenne will roll through Salina this weekend. Championship Bull Riding’s “Showdown in Salina” is coming back to  the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. Some of the best cowboys in the world will ride on Saturday.

According to CBR, fans do not want to miss the top ranked professional championship bull riders in the world heading to Salina to compete with a guaranteed $30,000. Bull riding enthusiasts will have the opportunity to see these cowboy athletes who set records at both CBR and the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association.

This year’s event is the thirteenth stop on Championship Bull Riding’ s ” Road to Cheyenne Tour” which draws the industry’s top riders against the best bulls in a thrilling two round performance. CBR, which is known for their action-packed performances that keep fans on the edge of their seats, will be in Salina for the third year.

From having great bulls matched up with super star riders, to upbeat music and enthusiastic fans, there will be something for everyone at the Salina event.

Doors open at 6:30 on Saturday, and action begins at 7: 30. Come early for a chance to meet the Get Famous bullfighters on the concourse at 6:30. CBR riders will also be signing autographs at conclusion of the event.

Tickets are on sale now through the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, Ticketing Link, or by calling 888-826-SHOW (7469). Tickets are $33, $28, $23, $17 with Kids 2-12 just $12. Special Family Four-Packs include 2 Adults, 2 Kids and a $5 concession voucher.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Hoisington Child Missing

A missing child in the Barton County community of Hoisington prompted the Kansas Bureau of Investiga...

March 20, 2018 Comments

Fossett Plaza to Be Dedicated

Top News

March 20, 2018

Second Salina Arby’s Ready to Open

Kansas News

March 20, 2018

Rooks County Death Under Investigat...

Kansas News

March 20, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Second Salina Arby’...
March 20, 2018Comments
Rooks County Death Under ...
March 20, 2018Comments
Visitor Restrictions Rein...
March 20, 2018Comments
Student Soloists Ready Fo...
March 20, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH