Road-tested Coyotes return home with sweep of Tabor College Bluejays

Welcome home, Coyotes. Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Volleyball returned to Salina for the first time in nearly a month, to continue to KCAC play against the Tabor College Bluejays.
The KWU Coyotes dominated and kept a comfortable lead in a quick three set match with scores of 25-15, 25-19, 25-12 to take win the game 3-0.
To start the first set Tabor built off a couple service aces from Naera Techus to give the Bluejays a 6-5 lead. This would be the only time Tabor had the lead the whole night. KWU would slowly build a 12-7 lead from a string of four kills by Gianna Adriaanse all set by Josie Deckinger. From there the Coyotes kept the Bluejays at arm’s length to hold the lead. KWU took the first set 25-15.
Set two was a similar story, where KWU gained a lead a kept it despite Tabor’s efforts and occasional small runs. The Coyotes started the set with a 7-2 lead. KWU maintained a 6 point lead from the score being 16-10 after a kill by Gianna Adriaanse all the way to the final set score of 19-25 after yet another kill by Gianna Adriaanse served by Josie Deckinger. Securing set two at 25-19 and have the Coyotes go up 2-0 in the match.
KWU would ride the momentum of the first two sets and go on three separate 4 point runs to find themselves with a 18-7 lead leaving the Bluejays stunned. Kansas Wesleyan would go on to win set three 25-12 and claim the sweep with a 3-0 win.
KWU improves to 10-8 overall and 2-2 in KCAC play.
The Coyotes will stay in Salina this weekend on Saturday as the University of Saint Mary Spires will come to town to face off with KWU at 2 p.m. at Mabee Arena.