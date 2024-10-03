Road-tested Coyotes return home with sweep of Tabor College Bluejays

Welcome home, Coyotes. Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Volleyball returned to Salina for the first time in nearly a month, to continue to KCAC play against the Tabor College Bluejays.

The KWU Coyotes dominated and kept a comfortable lead in a quick three set match with scores of 25-15, 25-19, 25-12 to take win the game 3-0.

To start the first set Tabor built off a couple service aces from Naera Techus to give the Bluejays a 6-5 lead. This would be the only time Tabor had the lead the whole night. KWU would slowly build a 12-7 lead from a string of four kills by Gianna Adriaanse all set by Josie Deckinger . From there the Coyotes kept the Bluejays at arm’s length to hold the lead. KWU took the first set 25-15.

Set two was a similar story, where KWU gained a lead a kept it despite Tabor’s efforts and occasional small runs. The Coyotes started the set with a 7-2 lead. KWU maintained a 6 point lead from the score being 16-10 after a kill by Gianna Adriaanse all the way to the final set score of 19-25 after yet another kill by Gianna Adriaanse served by Josie Deckinger . Securing set two at 25-19 and have the Coyotes go up 2-0 in the match.

KWU would ride the momentum of the first two sets and go on three separate 4 point runs to find themselves with a 18-7 lead leaving the Bluejays stunned. Kansas Wesleyan would go on to win set three 25-12 and claim the sweep with a 3-0 win.

KWU improves to 10-8 overall and 2-2 in KCAC play.

The Coyotes will stay in Salina this weekend on Saturday as the University of Saint Mary Spires will come to town to face off with KWU at 2 p.m. at Mabee Arena.