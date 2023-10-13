Road Sign Vandals Sought

Tips are being sought in case involving vandalism of road signs in rural Saline County. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, between October 5th and 6th, an unknown suspect used a vehicle to push over several stop signs and other road signs in the southwest rural part of Saline County. An unknown vehicle was used to slowly push over the signs, causing the posts to break, and the signs to fall over. Those acts caused dangerous traffic risks and each of the broken posts had to be replaced.

On October 9th, another stop sign was damaged in the east central part of rural Saline County the same way.

Total damage and loss are estimated to be in excess of $1,800.00.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.