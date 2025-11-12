Road Rage Arrest

Police release more details about a road rage incident that took place in south Salina on Sunday afternoon.

According to Lt. Andrew Zeigler a driver from Enterprise, Kansas was arrested after allegedly slamming into another vehicle on purpose.

Police say around noon, 22-year-old Caden Deans was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram truck and became angry with the driver of a 2020 Kia Telluride as the two traveled trough the construction zone on I-135 at State Street. Both vehicles continued southbound and exited on Schilling Road. Deans then crashed into the Kia causing the vehicle to roll and come to a rest on its top.

The 28-year-old driver in the Kia suffered a couple of cuts and bruises and did not require medical treatment.

Deans is now facing charges that could include aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and reckless driving.