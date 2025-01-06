Road Crews to Work All Night

The City of Salina will continue 24-hour plowing operations into the evening.

According to the City, crews are currently working hard to plow paths in residential areas, with one pass in each direction to create an acceptable travel way and permit access for emergency vehicles.

Crews will continue to make improvements throughout the night to the City’s approximately 750 miles of roadway to make all streets passable. Crews are operating 11 plow trucks, two motor graders, one wheel loader, and a tractor with box plow to accomplish this task, with three additional plow trucks currently inoperable due to mechanical issues.

Theyask the public to please be understanding and patient as these operations progress. Operators try to minimize the impact on residents as much as possible. Priority is given to making all roads drivable for emergency responders and establishing safe routes throughout the City.

The night shift crews will continue plowing until the next shift begins at 8:00 AM Tuesday morning.

For additional information on the storm or snow removal operations, please visit the City’s website at http://www.salina-ks.gov/, the City’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/salina.ks.gov/ or call the General Services office at (785) 309-5750.