Closings, Cancellations, Road Conditions

Numerous roads across Kansas are snow-packed and icy as a winter storm impacts the state.

Hazardous winter precipitation is impacting the region today through Monday. Snow will be the most likely precipitation type over central and northeast Kansas with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle mixing-in with snow over southern Kansas.



Snow accumulations across portions of southern Kansas are more likely on Monday, which will affect the morning commute to work and school.

Hazardous travel can be expected across the region today through Monday.

