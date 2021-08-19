Salina, KS

RNs Leaving Profession Creates Care Gap

KSAL StaffAugust 19, 2021

Covid-19 has taken its toll on the medical community in a way most of the public doesn’t see.

Genell Heimer, MSN,RN,CNML is a Covid-19 Project Manager with Salina Family Healthcare Center and tells KSAL News that some nurses in Salina are overwhelmed and in some cases leaving the profession.

 

Heimer stressed the lack of nurses in a farming community could lead to long waits for medical care.

 

 

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 19 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

The Saline County Health Department staff is actively monitoring 530 cases of COVID while over the past 18-months 127 people have died from COVID-19 in Saline County.

